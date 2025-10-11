Helicopter crashes in Huntington Beach; multiple people hospitalized

article

Multiple people are hospitalized after a helicopter crashed in Huntington Beach on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

Dramatic video shows the helicopter spinning downward toward the Pacific Coast Highway. It suddenly drops and crashes near the road.

The Huntington Beach Police Department reported at least three people were injured.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many people are injured and the extent of their injuries.

The cause is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Huntington Beach Police Department.



