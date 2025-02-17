'Not My President’s Day' protests to be held in LA, nationwide

Monday marks a significant day of nationwide protests in the United States, known as "Not My President’s Day." Organized by the 50501 Movement, these demonstrations are a response to what organizers describe as "the anti-democratic and illegal actions of the Trump administration."

The protests are set to occur in all 50 states, with major gatherings in cities like Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles.

The 50501 Movement

The Backstory: The 50501 Movement, symbolizing "50 protests, 50 states, one movement," originated from discussions on Reddit in late January 2025. It quickly gained momentum on social media, uniting individuals concerned about perceived anti-democratic and unconstitutional actions by the Trump administration. The movement emphasizes the "defense of equality, rejection of fascism, and opposition to executive overreach." Their mission statement declares: "We are not just numbers or consumers. We are the People. We reject fascism. We reject the oligarchy."

The protests have been given different names depending on the location, with the protest in D.C. being named the "No Kings Day" protest. They are protesting against what they see as anti-democratic efforts by the Trump administration to cut the federal workforce, with layoffs already reported at USAID, NIH, and the VA.

Catalysts for the Protests

Dig Deeper: A significant factor fueling the protests is the prominent role of Elon Musk within the Trump administration. As head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk has been instrumental in implementing extensive cuts to federal agencies, including those focused on health, education, and human services. These actions have raised concerns about the potential dismantling of essential public programs and services. Additionally, Musk’s unelected position and substantial influence over government operations have intensified public apprehension.

The Other Side: Supporters of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk argue that DOGE is a necessary step toward streamlining federal operations, cutting waste, and reducing bureaucratic inefficiencies. They believe Musk’s private sector expertise, particularly in technology and innovation, will modernize government functions and stimulate economic growth. His role is seen as a commitment to national progress, leveraging his experience to improve infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and fiscal responsibility.

Additionally, proponents argue that Musk’s influence will help eliminate excessive regulations, making the government more effective while prioritizing American interests. Rather than an undemocratic power grab, they view his involvement as a pragmatic approach to reforming Washington, fulfilling Trump’s campaign promises, and driving long-term national prosperity.

Scope and Nature of the Protests

Monday’s "Not My President’s Day" protests are scheduled to occur in all 50 states, with significant gatherings planned in major cities and at state capitols. In Washington, D.C., demonstrators are expected to convene near the Capitol and the White House, advocating for the upholding of constitutional principles and resisting perceived executive overreach.

The movement has garnered substantial support online, with the #50501 hashtag amassing over 2 billion views across various platforms. Organizers anticipate robust participation nationwide, reflecting widespread concern over the current administration’s policies and actions.

Los Angeles Protests Expected

Local Perspective: In Los Angeles, protests are expected to take place at City Hall, aligning with the nationwide call to action. Participants will join others across the country in voicing their opposition to the administration’s recent measures and advocating for the preservation of democratic institutions.

These protests underscore a renewed vigor in civic engagement, reminiscent of previous mass mobilizations, as citizens nationwide unite to express their dissent and demand accountability from their leaders.