SWAT, robot dog respond to North Hollywood home following shooting

At least one person was taken into custody following an officer-involved shooting in North Hollywood on Monday afternoon.

Images from SkyFOX showed at least three SWAT vehicles outside the home located near Victory Boulevard and Beck Avenue. It's unclear what led to the shooting or why police originally responded to the home.

SkyFOX over a house in North Hollywood following reports of an officer-involved shooting.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, one person was taken into custody at the scene. It's unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

SkyFOX also captured images of LAPD's robot dog walking and searching through the backyard.

After a brief search, the robot dog attempted to open a door to no avail. It then walked to the other side of the house and during the second attempt, it was successful in opening a door and entering the house.

LAPD robot dog opens door of North Hollywood home.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates