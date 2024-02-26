Student stabbed at Nogales High School in La Puente

article

Los Angeles County authorities were investigating after a student was stabbed at Nogales High School in La Puente, officials said.

Deputies were sent to the campus in the 400 block of Nogales Street about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The stabbing involved two male students.

One student was detained. The other student was treated in the school’s medical office with a non-life-threatening stab wound to the abdomen, before he was transported to the hospital by paramedics.

Authorities said the student used a kitchen knife in the attack.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are currently unknown.

The names of those involved have not been released.

The investigation continues.