'No Vigilantes Act': New California law would require immigration agents to identify themselves

The Brief Senator Sasha Renée Pérez has introduced the No Vigilantes Act (SB 805) to strengthen laws against police impersonation in California. The bill would require law enforcement to display clear identification and allow officers to request ID from those claiming to be law enforcement if there's reasonable suspicion. This legislation aims to address public fear and confusion caused by reported incidents of police impersonation and aggressive, often unmarked, law enforcement operations.



A Pasadena lawmaker has introduced legislation to strengthen police impersonation laws in California.

The bill aims to combat public fear and confusion stemming from recent aggressive law enforcement operations and an increase in claims of individuals posing as officers during immigration raids.

What we know:

Senator Sasha Renée Pérez (D-Pasadena) has announced the No Vigilantes Act (SB 805).

A key component of SB 805 is the requirement for law enforcement operating in California to clearly display identification that includes either their name or badge number.

RELATED COVERAGE: Fontana police officers misidentified as ICE agents, police chief says

The bill also authorizes law enforcement to request identification from someone claiming to be law enforcement if there is reasonable suspicion of criminal activity, such as impersonating a peace officer, or a valid safety concern.

Additionally, the No Vigilantes Act explicitly prohibits bounty hunters from engaging in any form of immigration enforcement.

Why you should care:

According to Senator Pérez, the No Vigilantes Act is necessary due to "the rise in impersonation claims and the ensuing fear and confusion being created."

She states there is a "clear need for stronger, more consistent standards for law enforcement identification" as these incidents undermine public trust, particularly among vulnerable individuals, and pose a significant threat to public safety.

The backstory:

While U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has publicly condemned impersonations, the agency's use of face coverings and a lack of consistent, visible identification can create public confusion.

This makes it difficult for the public to distinguish between authorized law enforcement personnel and potentially dangerous criminals.

RELATED COVERAGE: Proposed CA bill would ban officers from wearing face masks

Senator Pérez noted, "We have seen law enforcement operations being conducted in the name of immigration enforcement. But their appearance, tactics and behavior do not look like normal law enforcement practices."

She added, "We’ve seen guns pulled on civilians, and people snatched off the streets and in workplaces by masked people in civilian clothing and unmarked cars. This creates tremendous confusion, fear, and mistrust in communities across the state."

What they're saying:

Senator Sasha Renée Pérez (D-Pasadena) stated, "In a normal world, this legislation would be unnecessary and unheard of. But these are extraordinary times and we must protect Californians from fear of police impersonation during these unprecedented times."

She emphasized, "This legislation is not just raising the issue; it aims to directly address it by reaffirming the state’s role under its policing powers."

RELATED COVERAGE: Singer goes viral for singing National Anthem in Spanish at Dodgers game: 'I stand with you'

Pérez also highlighted the broader impact, saying, "We need to protect our residents and that means knowing who is actually conducting law enforcement operations on our streets."

Dig deeper:

Videos of ICE raids showing masked officers using unmarked vehicles and detaining people have sparked concern across California.

Last week, State Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat representing San Francisco, and State Sen. Jesse Arreguin introduced a similar bill seeking to boost transparency and public trust in law enforcement. It also looks to protect against people trying to impersonate law enforcement, they said.

"We are seeing more and more law enforcement officers, particularly at the federal level, covering their faces entirely, not identifying themselves at all and, at times, even wearing army fatigues where we can’t tell if these are law enforcement officers or a vigilante militia," Wiener said.

RELATED COVERAGE: LA man speaks out after wife, child detained during immigration check-in

"They are grabbing people off our streets and disappearing people, and it’s terrifying," he added.

Ed Obayashi, a special prosecutor in California and an expert on national and state police practices, said this proposed legislation last week would be tough to enforce because federal officers can’t be prosecuted by state courts for activities performed during their official duties.

"If they are following federal directives, they are following federal law," Obayashi said.

He said that when it comes to local and state officers, they are already required by law to have identifiable information and department insignia on their uniforms.

The other side:

Todd Lyons, ICE’s acting director, has defended his officers using facemasks, saying they wear them to protect themselves from death threats and online harassment.

RELATED COVERAGE: Trump pledges to use 'every resource possible' on ICE raids in LA, Chicago, NYC

"I’m sorry if people are offended by them wearing masks, but I’m not going to let my officers and agents go out there and put their lives on the line, their family on the line because people don’t like what immigration enforcement is," he said at a news conference earlier this month in Boston to announce nearly 1,500 arrests in the region as part of a monthlong "surge operation."

The Source: Information for this story is from a press release published by the office of Sen. Sasha Renée Pérez and previous FOX 11 reports.



