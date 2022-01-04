No evidence of election fraud for man found with 300 California recall election ballots, police say

The Torrance Police Department revealed its findings after investigating a man who was found passed out inside a car with more than 300 unopened California recall election ballots over the summer.

Torrance PD announced in a press release Tuesday that after months of investigating the man, 34-year-old Eduardo Mena, investigators were not able to find any evidence suggesting that Mena was looking to engage in any type of election fraud. Police said they went through "multiple pieces of electronic evidence and physical evidence" to see if Mena was looking to rig any part of the election.

On the other hand, Torrance PD did say Mena may have instead been involved in schemes to commit bank fraud and identity theft.

Back in late August, Torrance PD recovered the unopened ballots, a loaded gun, Xanax pills, methamphetamine, thousands of pieces of mail, a scale and multiple California driver's licenses and credit cards in other individuals’ names. Authorities said at the time of Mena's arrest that those impacted by Mena holding their ballots would get a new election ballot.

Mena is currently in state custody over a different case, Torrance PD said.

Below is the press release from Torrance PD regarding the investigation:

