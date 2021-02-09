No-burn alert in effect for many parts of Southland

article

Residents in much of the Southland are prohibited from indoor and outdoor wood burning through Wednesday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area.

The mandatory wood-burning ban is in effect through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday for all those in the South Coast Air Basin, including Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

The order from the South Coast Air Quality Management District does not apply to mountain communities above 3,000 feet in elevation, the Coachella Valley or the high desert.

Fine particles in wood smoke, also known as particulate matter or PM2.5, can get deep into the lungs and cause respiratory problems such as asthma.

Residents can receive no-burn day notifications by signing up for AirAlerts via email or text at www.AirAlerts.org.

