LA City Council to vote on resolution probing LA28 chair Casey Wasserman's Epstein ties

The Brief The LA City Council is set to vote Friday on a resolution urging Olympic organizers to investigate LA28 chairman Casey Wasserman’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The measure, which stops short of demanding resignation, follows the release of "salacious" emails between Wasserman and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. While the LA28 board stands by Wasserman citing an independent review, several city and county leaders have already publicly called for him to step down.



The Los Angeles City Council will vote Friday on a formal resolution expressing concern over LA28 chairman Casey Wasserman’s past associations with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The move seeks to align the city's official stance with growing calls for transparency regarding the leadership of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

What we know:

The resolution, introduced by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, asks for a "thorough and transparent review" of Wasserman’s involvement in the Epstein files.

This follows the Department of Justice's release of emails between Wasserman and Maxwell.

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Wasserman has admitted to the correspondence but characterized it as a 23-year-old interaction that occurred before their crimes were public knowledge.

He specifically noted a single flight on Epstein's plane for a humanitarian mission to Africa at the invitation of the Clinton Foundation.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why the City Council delayed this vote for one week without explanation.

While the resolution expresses "concern regarding the potential conflict" with Olympic values, the text does not explicitly demand Wasserman’s resignation, leaving his future status with the organizing committee in the hands of the LA28 board and the IOC.

What they're saying:

The LA28 Executive Committee continues to back their chairman, stating that an independent review by O'Melveny & Myers LLP found his interactions "did not go beyond what has already been publicly documented." However, local leaders are less convinced.

"The City Council expresses concern regarding the potential conflict between the Olympic movement's values and Casey Wasserman's association with the Epstein files," the resolution reads.

Mayor Karen Bass and County Supervisor Janice Hahn have previously echoed calls for Wasserman to step down, while the West Hollywood City Council has already unanimously approved a resolution calling for his resignation.

What's next:

If the resolution passes on Friday, it will be distributed to the LA28 Organizing Committee and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

This formalizes the city's pressure on Olympic leadership to address the controversy as preparations for the 2028 Games continue.

Wasserman also recently announced the sale of his sports marketing agency, which was rebranded this week as "The Team."