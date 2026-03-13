LAPD increases patrols in Jewish communities after deadly Michigan synagogue attack

The Brief The LAPD and LA County Sheriff’s Department have increased patrols around houses of worship and cultural centers following a deadly shooting in Michigan. A man was killed Thursday after ramming a truck into a synagogue and exchanging gunfire with a security guard; no congregants were harmed. Southern California law enforcement officials report there are currently no known or credible threats targeting the Los Angeles area.



Following a violent attack at a Michigan synagogue on Thursday, Los Angeles law enforcement agencies have intensified their presence around religious and cultural sites.

The move is described as a proactive measure to ensure the safety of diverse communities amid heightened national tensions.

What we know:

On Thursday afternoon, a suspect rammed a truck through the front doors of a synagogue northwest of downtown Detroit.

According to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, the attacker exchanged gunfire with a security guard before being killed.

While the guard sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the vehicle impact, no members of the temple or its childcare center were physically harmed.

SUGGESTED:

In response, both the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) have deployed visible patrols to houses of worship, associated schools, and prominent cultural institutions.

These agencies were already on heightened alert due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran and other regional tensions in the Middle East.

What we don't know:

Authorities in Michigan have not yet released the identity of the deceased attacker or established a formal motive for the shooting.

In Los Angeles, officials have not specified how long the "heightened state of readiness" will last or the exact number of additional officers deployed to these sensitive sites.

What they're saying:

"The LAPD remains vigilant and committed to protecting our diverse communities," the department said in a statement. "Together, we stand united against hate and violence in all its forms."

The LASD echoed this sentiment, noting that their "cultural liaisons" are working directly with community members to address safety concerns.

What's next:

Law enforcement in Los Angeles will continue to coordinate with local, state, and federal partners to monitor intelligence and developments from the Michigan investigation.

Residents can expect to see an increased police presence near religious centers through the weekend as current religious observances continue.