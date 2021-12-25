NICU babies dress in Christmas outfits at Colorado hospital

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Children's Hospital Colorado dresses up its tiniest patients in Christmas outfits. (Children's Hospital Colorado)

Children’s Hospital Colorado is in the Christmas spirit after dressing up its tiny NICU patients in holiday-themed outfits.

"#HappyHolidays and #MerryChristmas from the most adorable reindeer, bears and penguins this side of the North Pole!" the hospital posted on Twitter on Christmas Day. "Thanks to our #NICU nurses and parents for making this festive dress-up party happen."

The posted photos show infants dressed in various outfits including one candy cane-stripped onesie. Two others had on penguin outfits with penguin hats.

RELATED: 5 NICU nurses in Chicago suburbs all give birth within one month

The hospital said volunteers made the hats.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare also follows a similar tradition and posted its own photos on Facebook.

"There’s snow way we would miss our favorite holiday tradition!" the hospital posted. "This year, our NICU babies are sleigh-ing it in their ugly Christmas sweaters."

According to the Oak Bend Medical Center, between 10 and 15 percent of all babies born in the United States require special care in the NICU. Newborns could be admitted to the NICU for various conditions including prematurity, low birth weight, heart problems and birth defects.

"It is a special unit for preterm babies which are born very early or very ill," the center posted on its website. "These infants are fragile and will need special medical attention and an advanced level of care after birth."

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

