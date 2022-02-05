NFL's Super Bowl Experience kicks off this weekend

For football fans, NFL's Super Bowl Experience is basically their version of Disneyland.

Starting this weekend, fans will get a chance to time travel through the greatest moments in Super Bowl history, jump into your favorite team's lockers and learn how to make an official NFL football. On top of that, fans will also get a chance to pose with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The inside of the Los Angeles Convention Center is decked out with Pro Football Hall of Famers, helmets of all 32 NFL teams and all 55 Super Bowl championship rings.

On the walls, there is a gallery for the league's 100 greatest photos of all time, including a classic Cleveland Browns game where the players are trying to warm up with a Coca-Cola bucket full of charcoal. Fans can also check out old costumes from previous Super Bowl halftime shows – like Lady Gaga's in Houston and Katy Perry and the infamous Left Shark in Glendale, Arizona.

The Super Bowl Experience is open Saturday, February 5 and Sunday, February 6 and reopens on Thursday, February 10 through Saturday, February 12. For more information on the fanfest, click here. For information on getting tickets to the NFL Super Bowl Experience, click here.

