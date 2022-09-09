Newsom signs set of bills to 'protect Californians from extreme heat'

In the wake of this week's scorching-hot weather, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a set of bills in hopes of protecting Californians from extreme heat caused by climate change.

According to Newsom's office, the four bills build on the state's existing Extreme Heat Action Plan, which was released earlier in the year. The bill is described by the Governor's office as a strategy to "strengthen the state’s resilience and mitigate the health, economic and ecological impacts of extreme heat."

"This week’s unprecedented heat wave is a painful reminder of the costs and impacts of climate change – and it won’t be the last," Newsom said in a press release. "California is taking aggressive action to combat the climate crisis and build resilience in our most vulnerable communities, including a comprehensive strategy to protect Californians from extreme heat. With lives and livelihoods on the line, we cannot afford to delay.

Below are the bills signed by Newsom, according to his office Friday:

Assembly Bill 1643 will create an advisory committee to "inform a study on the effects of extreme heat on California's workers, businesses and economy." The bill was introduced by Assemblymember Robert Rivas.

Assembly Bill 2238 will create the nation's first extreme heat advance warning and ranking system. The bill hopes to prepare communities ahead of heat waves. The bill was introduced by Assemblymember Luz Rivas.

Assembly Bill 2420 directs the state's Public Health Department to review research on impacts of extreme heat on perinatal health. The bill hopes to provide guidance for safe outdoor conditions to protect pregnant workers. The bill was introduced by Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula.

Senate Bill 852 allows cities and counties to create climate resilience districts with financing power to invest in programs that tackle extreme heat, drought, wildfire and other climate impacts. The bill was introduced by Senator Bill Dodd.

