Newsom pausing SB-9 in LA fire zones

The Brief High-density housing applications under SB-9 are paused in the Palisades Fire burn area following concerns from residents about safety and evacuation routes. Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order pausing SB-9 in L.A. fire zones, allowing local governments a week to decide how to proceed. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced the city will not process SB-9 applications in the Palisades fire area, marking L.A. as the only city to end SB-9 after January's fires.



High-density housing applications through SB-9 will no longer be allowed or processed within the Palisades Fire burn area.

"Please God, stop this," said Martin Curland, a Palisades homeowner. "Do not densify this area more than it already is."

In recent days, residents had expressed their concerns and frustrations over SB-9, which would have allowed single-family lots to become duplexes or high-density housing units within L.A. fire burn areas.

During the fire evacuation on January 7, gridlocks forced some people to abandon their vehicles as flames approached.

"We have to assess safer evacuation routes before we can densify," said Louise Curland. "We are open to us having affordable housing where it’s safe. [However], this is a developer building luxury condos for a buck."

"Any rational person could look at this and, go wait a minute, it doesn’t make sense to add duplexes, fourplexes, and extra ADUs to benefit developers at the expense of public safety," said Martin.

As of earlier this week, seven SB-9 high-density housing applications had been submitted in Pacific Palisades.

Wednesday evening, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order pausing SB-9 in L.A. fire zones. Through his executive order, he’s allowing local governments a week to determine how to proceed with SB-9.

Within hours of his order, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass responded with her own executive order saying, "The City of Los Angeles will not accept or process applications [relating to SB-9]… within the boundaries of the Palisades fire area."

So far, L.A. is the only city impacted by January’s fires to end SB-9. Her executive order can remain in effect until Pacific Palisades is no longer under a California emergency order, which will likely last a few years.

Officials in Los Angeles County, Altadena, and Malibu have yet to announce plans, meaning they have a week with SB-9 on pause to make their own decisions on how to proceed.

"If the mayor has come out said they’re not going to process any permits for SB-9 in high fire zones, I think that’s a win for the community and a win for the Palisades," said Ross Greenberg, a resident.