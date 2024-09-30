New California laws: List of bills recently signed by Gov. Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed several new bills into law.

Here's a breakdown of those bills that were approved, as well as the ones that were vetoed.

Fertility treatments - APPROVED

Insurance companies are required to cover fertility treatments, including IVF, in California. The new law requires large-group health plans to provide coverage for the diagnosis and treatment of infertility.

"While the GOP try to strip away access, we're expanding it," Newsom said on X. "Everyone who wants to should be able to start a family--without going broke."

The bill does not apply to people who get their health coverage through religious employers or people enrolled in Medi-Cal.

Voter ID - APPROVED

Local governments are banned from requiring people to present ID to vote. The legislation stems from a controversial ballot measure approved by voters in Huntington Beach, requiring people to show photo ID at the polls.

California is one of 14 states that does not require voter ID at the polls, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Tenant protections - APPROVED

Tenants get 10 business days to respond to an eviction notice instead of the previous five. Advocates said this will help renters who live in areas where it is hard to meet the current deadline.

Under California law, landlords who sue to evict tenants must serve them with a formal notice, called an unlawful detainer. If a tenant doesn’t respond in writing within 10 business days, they can lose the case by default.

Entertainment zones - APPROVED

Under the bill, cities can designate "entertainment zones" where restaurants and bars can sell alcohol that people can drink on public streets and sidewalks. Cities will be allowed to tailor the zones to fit their specific needs.

Previously, cities could only designate open-container zones for events such as festivals and parades, but that was only applicable to outside vendors.

AI safety - VETOED

Newsom vetoed a bill aimed at establishing first-in-the-nation safety measures for large artificial intelligence models.

The bill would have established some of the first regulations on large-scale AI models in the nation and paved the way for AI safety regulations across the country, supporters said.

Newsom instead announced that the state will partner with several industry experts, including AI pioneer Fei-Fei Li , to develop guardrails around powerful AI models. Li opposed the AI safety proposal.

Transgender procedures - VETOED

This bill would have expedited medical licenses for out-of-state applicants seeking to perform transgender surgical procedures.

Unemployment benefits for noncitizens - VETOED

The bill would have required the Employment Development Department to create an Excluded Workers Program to provide unemployment-style benefits to noncitizens.

Newsom said that while "California has taken important steps to advance inclusion and equity for undocumented workers and mixed-status families who contribute significantly to California's economy and local communities," Congress must uphold its duty to create solutions that offer a legitimate pathway to citizenship for long-term residents who have made significant contributions.

Gas stove regulations - VETOED

The bill would have required gas stoves to be sold with a warning label on them for potential toxins emitted.

Newsom dubbed it a "static approach" that would fail to allow for timely updates to labeling content according to the most up-to-date scientific knowledge.

