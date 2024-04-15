State challenges Huntington Beach voter ID measure

The state of California announced a lawsuit Monday challenging the legality of a voter-identification measure recently approved by residents of Huntington Beach, saying it conflicts with and is preempted by existing state law.

"The right to freely cast your vote is the foundation of our democracy and Huntington Beach's voter ID policy flies in the face of this principle," Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement.

A narrow majority of Huntington Beach voters passed the measure in the March election. The measure amended the city charter to authorize the city to implement a requirement for voters to show identification when casting in-person ballots. The measure does not automatically enact the requirement.

Bonta and California Secretary of State Shirley Weber contend, however, that cities cannot exact local ordinances that conflict with state law, noting that the integrity of elections and protection of the right to vote "are matters of statewide concern."

"This voter ID measure conflicts with state law," Weber said in a statement. "Not only is it a solution in search of a problem, laws like these are harmful to California voters, especially low-income, the elderly, people of color, those with disabilities, and young voters."

The legal action follows the city's decision to proceed with the voter ID law despite warnings from the Attorney General and Secretary of State. In September 2023, Bonta and Weber urged Huntington Beach to abandon the proposal, citing concerns that it could suppress voter participation without meaningful local benefits. Nonetheless, the measure was placed on the ballot and passed in March 2024, certified by the Orange County Registrar of Voters on March 22, 2024.

CNS contributed to this report.