'Real Housewives' star's brother shot by police in Newport Beach

The Brief Geoffrey Stirling, brother of "Real Housewives" star Lydia McLaughlin, was pulled over by police after running a red light. During the traffic stop, Stirling repeatedly ignored the officer's commands, then got into a physical fight with the officer during which he took the officer's taser. The officer fired his gun, striking Stirling multiple times. He died at a local hospital.



The Newport Beach Police Department has released bodycam footage of a deadly officer-involved shooting involving a motorcyclist.

What we know:

On April 17, around 9:15 p.m., officers pulled over a man who ran a red light in the area of Pacific Coast Highway West and Superior Avenue.

According to the police department, during the stop, the driver, 45-year-old Geoffrey Stirling, became uncooperative and didn't follow commands from officers.

In the bodycam footage released by the department, an officer can be heard telling Stirling multiple times to sit down, but he kept refusing.

"I don't care what you're telling me to do," Stirling can be heard saying. " I don't want to sit down. I'm tired of you guys harassing me."

Stirling, who is the brother of "Real Housewives" star Lydia McLaughlin, then offered to show his ID as he kept ignoring the officer's commands.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Motorcyclist killed during confrontation with police in Newport Beach

Ironicly, Stirling said "Don't shoot me," to the officer, who then responded by saying "I'm not going to shoot you. Don't reach for F*** sh**."

As the officer called for backup, Stirling advanced towards the officer and got into a physical altercation.

According to the police department, Stirling struck the officer in the head multiple times, then removed his taser from his duty belt. At one point, Stirling allegedly placed the taser at the back of the officer's head. He then pointed the taser at the officer and the officer fired his gun multiple times.

Paramedics arrived on scene and transported Stirling to a hospital where he later died.

The officer was treated for his injuries. The police department said a civilian police employee was in the patrol car the entire time during the incident. They were unharmed.

What's next:

The California Department of Justice is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

What they're saying:

McLaughlin took to social media to issue the following statement in response to her brother's death:

"Yesterday, we laid my brother to rest. Just six months ago, we stood in this same place, grieving the loss of my mom. 🪽 My heart is broken, and the shock still hasn’t settled.

But even in the sorrow, I cling to what I know is true: God is good. He is in control. I am not. My brother is now with my mom, and I hold onto the promise that one day, we’ll all be reunited. Until then, I will miss them every single day."