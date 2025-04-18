Motorcyclist killed during confrontation with police in Newport Beach

The Brief A man was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop in Newport Beach. Police said the man became uncooperative and an officer-involved shooting occurred. The deadly shooting is under investigation.



Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Newport Beach.

What we know:

Around 9:15 p.m., Thursday, April 17, officers conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle in the area of Pacific Coast Highway West between Superior Avenue and Hoag Hospital.

According to the Newport Beach Police Department, during the stop, the male driver became uncooperative and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the shooting or why he was pulled over. The man's identity has not been released.