Man pleads not guilty in shooting death of Caltech scientist Carl Johann Grillmair

The Brief San Bernardino County resident Freddy Snyder, 30, pleaded not guilty in court to the murder of 67-year-old Caltech astrophysicist Carl Johann Grillmair. Authorities state Snyder allegedly carjacked his mother at gunpoint on February 16 before driving to Grillmair's remote Antelope Valley home and shooting the scientist on his front porch. Snyder was previously arrested in December for carrying a loaded firearm on Grillmair's property, but the charge was dismissed weeks before the fatal shooting.



A San Bernardino County man pleaded not guilty in the killing of Caltech scientist Carl Johann Grillmair.

What we know:

Freddy Snyder, age 30, is suspected in the murder of the Caltech astrophysicist who was killed earlier this year.

He was charged with one felony count each of murder, carjacking and first-degree residential burglary and on Tuesday, May 26, he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The backstory:

Grillmair was found dead on his front porch in a remote area of the Antelope Valley on February 16.

Deputies responding to a 911 call in the 30700 block of 165th Street East found the 67-year-old scientist suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Snyder was detained nearby following a simultaneous report of a carjacking.

Investigators said Snyder allegedly armed himself with two rifles the morning of Grillmair’s murder and demanded his mother’s car keys inside their home. When she refused, he is accused of firing a shot into the ceiling.

"Snyder then allegedly drove to the nearby home of Grillmair, who went outside after being alerted to the vehicle in his driveway. While on his front porch, Grillmair, an astronomer at Caltech’s IPAC science and data center, was shot once in the neck and died," the LA County DA’s office said.

Authorities confirmed that Snyder had been arrested in December for carrying a loaded firearm on Grillmair's property, but the charge was dismissed, and he was released from custody on December 23.

What they're saying:

"Carl Grillmair was a dedicated Caltech scientist who was ruthlessly shot and killed outside his own home," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. "This senseless act of violence has devastated his family and cut short a life devoted to advancing science and improving the world around him. We will ensure justice is served for this victim and his loved ones."

Dig deeper:

Grillmair is among at least 11 cases of missing or dead scientists under investigation by the White House and FBI due to their sensitive military, nuclear, and aerospace research.

What's next:

Snyder faces up to life in prison if convicted. He remains in custody and his bail was set at $3.175 million.