Newport Beach declares local emergency ahead of storm, King Tides

The Brief Newport Beach has declared a local emergency and activated its Emergency Operations Center ahead of King Tides scheduled for October 26–28. A storm bringing rain and possible thunderstorms will pass through midweek as regional water levels run 18 to 22 inches above predicted levels. The full extent of potential property damage remains unknown, as surrounding communities like the Long Beach Peninsula continue recovering from prior erosion.



Newport Beach has declared a local emergency ahead of exceptionally high tides expected October 26–28, as Southern California prepares for a midweek storm bringing rain, cooler temperatures and possible thunderstorms.



The city has activated its Emergency Operations Center and is taking steps to protect vulnerable coastal neighborhoods following flooding earlier this month.

Meanwhile, communities along the Long Beach Peninsula are still dealing with significant storm damage and ongoing beach erosion.

What we know:

The Newport Beach City Council declared a local emergency ahead of the upcoming King Tides, which could cause additional flooding along the Balboa Peninsula, islands in Newport Harbor and other low-lying waterfront neighborhoods.



The emergency declaration allows the city to coordinate resources and strengthen flood prevention and response efforts.



Recent ocean water levels have been approximately 18 to 22 inches higher than predicted astronomical tides. City officials warn that if those conditions continue during the upcoming King Tides, flooding could be more severe than anticipated.

The declaration follows flooding on October 9, when streets along the Balboa Peninsula were inundated with water. Video showed vehicles driving through flooded streets, with water reaching halfway up some wheels.

Crews were also seen using heavy equipment to build sand berms, while lifeguards prepared sandbags to help protect vulnerable areas.

The city has since activated its Emergency Operations Center to coordinate preparations, monitor changing conditions and deploy resources as needed.

Those preparations include reinforcing protective beach berms, inspecting stormwater infrastructure, preparing tide valves and pumping systems, and positioning sandbags and equipment in flood-prone neighborhoods.

The City Council also approved a contract for the West Newport Beach Sand Replenishment Project, which will place approximately 100,000 cubic yards of sand along eroded beaches between 36th and 62nd streets.

Long Beach Peninsula faces continued damage

The threat of another storm comes as residents along the Long Beach Peninsula continue recovering from three previous storms that caused significant coastal damage.



Sections of the peninsula’s boardwalk have been torn apart or closed to the public, while the city has reinforced portions of the remaining structure.

Emergency stabilization measures have also been completed along the approximately 3,600-foot bulkhead that protects the boardwalk. More extensive repairs are not expected until after storm season.

The city has constructed a new sand berm to help protect beachfront homes, but waves are already eroding portions of the protective barrier.

Long Beach is also planning a beach restoration project costing more than $11 million that will use sand dredged from Alamitos Bay to restore approximately 200 feet of beach.

The project could take up to three months to complete, leaving the vulnerable shoreline exposed to additional storms in the meantime.

Timeline:

October 9: Flooding inundates portions of the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach, with vehicles navigating water-covered streets.

October 20: Newport Beach announces a local emergency and activates its Emergency Operations Center ahead of the upcoming King Tides.

October 21–22: A storm system is expected to bring widespread rain, cooler temperatures and possible thunderstorms to Southern California.

October 26–28: Exceptionally high King Tides are expected to increase the risk of coastal flooding in Newport Beach.

What you can do:

How residents can prepare

Newport Beach officials are urging property owners and residents in flood-prone neighborhoods to take precautions before the high tides arrive.

Recommended preparations include placing sandbags or temporary barriers around vulnerable entrances, inspecting private flood protection systems and clearing debris from drains and gutters.

Residents are also encouraged to move vehicles away from flood-prone streets and parking areas and avoid walking or driving through flooded roads.





The city is offering free, prefilled sandbags while supplies last at the following locations:

Corporation Yard, 592 Superior Ave.

Marina Park, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd.

Temporary Fire Station No. 1, East Ocean Front parking lot near Balboa Pier.

Empty sandbags are also available at Lifeguard Headquarters and Newport Beach fire stations.

City officials say they will continue monitoring tide predictions, weather forecasts and ocean water levels as the King Tides approach.