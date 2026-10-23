Man accused of killing 15-year-old girlfriend in Arcadia domestic violence shooting: Police

The Brief 15-year-old Mina Kurdian was fatally shot inside her Arcadia home Thursday morning in a suspected act of domestic violence, according to police. Authorities state her boyfriend, 20-year-old Paul Anthony Cruz Jr., broke into her apartment, argued with her, then shot her. Afterward, Cruz went to a Pasadena shopping center where he shot himself as police closed in; he remains hospitalized.



If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. You can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

ARCADIA, Calif. – A 15-year-old girl was fatally shot inside her Arcadia home Thursday morning after her 20-year-old boyfriend allegedly broke into the apartment and opened fire in what is being investigated as a case of domestic violence.

What we know:

First responders and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department homicide detectives responded to an apartment building on the 800 block of West Huntington Drive around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Inside the home, officers discovered the 15-year-old victim shot to death, with her mother present at the scene. She was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner as Mina Kurdian.

Neighbors reported hearing shouting and an argument prior to the shooting, followed by the mother's screams for help echoing through the area.

According to preliminary reports, 20-year-old Paul Anthony Cruz Jr. allegedly broke into the home where Kurdian, his girlfriend, lived before fatally shooting her.

Law enforcement tracked Cruz to a shopping center on South Arroyo Parkway in Pasadena, about five miles away. As police officers moved in to make an arrest around noon, witnesses reported hearing a gunshot as Cruz allegedly shot himself.

Officers handcuffed Cruz before transporting him to a local hospital for treatment. He remains under police custody in connection with the fatal shooting.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not officially released a motive behind why Cruz allegedly shot Kurdian.

It's unclear if there were any active restraining orders or prior domestic violence reports filed regarding the relationship.

As of Friday morning, formal booking procedures remain pending while detectives continue to build the homicide case against Cruz.

What's next:

LASD homicide detectives are moving forward with the murder investigation and preparing formal criminal charges against Cruz.

Investigators are continuing to interview witnesses, review surrounding surveillance footage, and analyze evidence collected at both the Huntington Drive crime scene and the Pasadena location.

What you can do:

Domestic violence can affect individuals of any age.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, intimate partner violence, or dangerous relationship dynamics, confidential help is available 24/7.

You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text "START" to 88788 to speak with a trained advocate.