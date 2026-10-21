PCH lane closures near Crystal Cove as Caltrans begins erosion repairs

The Brief High tides and increased wave activity are worsening coastal erosion near Crystal Cove along PCH. Caltrans has closed portions of the southbound lanes as it begins the second phase of emergency slope stabilization work. The project has received $4 million in initial funding, but no completion date has been announced.



High tides and increasingly active wave activity are continuing to wear coastal bluffs along the Pacific Coast Highway.

As part of the Crystal Cove PCH Protection Project (CCPPP), another partial lane closure near Crystal Cove has been implemented as urgent stabilization work enters its next phase.

What we know:

Earlier this month, a giant crack formed on the slope beneath PCH near Crystal Cove State Beach. It has drawn significant attention and concern. In response, Caltrans initiated a three-phase response plan to stabilize the eroding slope and ensure the long-term safety of the roadway.

Moving into Phase Two

"Phase one was covering the slope with plastic to prevent any moisture or water from going into the area," explained Laguna Beach Mayor Mark Orgill.

With the protective sheeting in place, Caltrans is now advancing to Phase Two, which focuses on reinforcing the base of the slope to reduce further erosion.

For safety purposes and to accommodate construction equipment and crews, portions of both southbound lanes have now been closed. Traffic in both directions has been shifted, leaving the northbound lanes split, with one lane of traffic moving in each direction. Reconfigured traffic lanes on PCH are between Reef Point Drive and Irvine Cove Drive.

Local officials advise drivers to prepare for delays. "Just be patient as they work their way through it," Mayor Orgill said. "We anticipate there will be some congestion during work, after work, and before work."

Community response and safety

Despite the disruption, many locals and commuters are taking the delays in stride and appreciating the timing of the project.

"Thank goodness it's this time of the year versus summertime," noted one passerby.

Another person said, "You live on the beach for goodness sake, you can handle a few extra minutes. I don't have an issue with that."

The City of Laguna Beach says this specific stretch of PCH falls outside Laguna Beach City limits and is under Caltrans' jurisdiction, but city leaders emphasize the stretch is critical for residents and visitors alike.

"We're continually preparing. It never stops," Orgill said, emphasizing that public safety remains the top priority. "I'm always asking people to stay back and understand your limitations, listen to the officials on site at all times."

What's next:

Phase three involves developing a long-term solution. Caltrans says it's collaborating with California State Parks "to develop a long-term stabilization approach to ensure roadway protection by drawing on geotechnical data and lessons learned from similar emergency repairs." The agency says the project timeline will depend on the selected approach.

Caltrans says it has obtained $4 million in initial funding for emergency repairs. The agency says the total project cost will be determined once a long-term stabilization approach is selected.

There is currently no estimated completion date or timeline for when all lanes will fully reopen.