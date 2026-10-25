Alleged drunk driver hits bicyclists in Montclair, killing 2

The Brief Two people died and several others were injured after an alleged drunk driver struck a group of bicyclists in Montclair. The driver took off from the scene, but a neighbor followed the vehicle and helped police locate the suspect. Police arrested 38-year-old Valentin Alberto Rodriguez on suspicion of several offenses, including DUI and felony hit-and-run.



Two people are dead and several others were injured after an alleged drunk driver struck a large group of bicyclists in Montclair late Saturday night, according to authorities.

What we know:

The tragedy unfolded around 10:30 p.m. along Kingsley Street as a group of roughly 30 bicyclists participated in what police say witnesses described as a self-coordinated Halloween ride. Police say a vehicle traveling westbound crossed paths with the group heading eastbound, striking several riders before fleeing the scene.

One bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, and police confirmed a second victim, a woman, later died at a local hospital.

Residents who heard the tragedy unfold described a chaotic scene along their street.

"We’ve seen a whole bunch of bicyclists coming over here, and then we heard screaming and we ran to the scene," said local resident Sarahi Palacio, who was outside unloading groceries when the crash occurred just yards away. "There was a woman on the floor, she was hyperventilating, she was on the ground, she had a head injury."

Neighbors help track down suspect

In the immediate aftermath, neighbors stepped up to help locate the fleeing vehicle. Neighbors pointed to surveillance video that they claim shows the suspect's car speeding away from the scene.

"They yelled at him to stop, and once he was in front of my house, he just sped up even faster. You can hear the engine speeding up even harder," the resident told FOX 11.

Determined to prevent further harm, the neighbor took action by following the fleeing car in his own vehicle.

"The bicyclists say 'get the guy, get the guy,' so then I got in my car and I chased him down almost towards Pomona," the resident told FOX 11. "Then I waved down a police officer and asked him to follow me."

When asked why he chose to step in, the resident emphasized his commitment to the safety of his neighborhood.

"It’s my street. I live here, and I had my son, he’s going to grow up here. I just moved here recently and I’ve seen accidents happen."

Suspect arrested at home

Montclair police say 38-year-old Valentin Alberto Rodriguez, a Montclair resident, was booked at the West Valley Detention Center. Police say officers found the driver at his residence near the collision scene.

Montclair police say the suspect was booked on suspicion of several offenses, including driving under the influence and causing injury or death; driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher and causing injury or death; and felony hit-and-run involving death or permanent, serious injury.