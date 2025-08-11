New video shows different angle of viral Aug. 10 LA carjacking spree turned police chase

The Brief Surveillance video shows suspects in a dramatic police chase escaping under the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles. The two-hour pursuit involved multiple vehicle thefts and wrong-way driving on freeways. Authorities are seeking information on the suspects, who are considered armed and dangerous.



New surveillance video obtained exclusively by FOX 11 reveals the mysterious ending to Sunday night’s dramatic police chase.

The nearly two-hour police pursuit started in Lancaster Sunday night with a pickup truck robbery and shots fired. Over the course of almost two hours, the two suspects drove the wrong way on freeways, live on FOX 11, tried stealing a sedan, before crashing into a big rig and taking that.

The bandits weaved the dairy trailer around downtown Los Angeles before stealing another pickup truck. Then, the getaway occurred at Mission under the 101 Freeway.

"Pretty insane how they just disappeared like that," said Andy Aguillar, co-owner at Forj Fitness. "It’s kind of an L.A. thing. A ghost riding the whip. The car just kind of flowed into the cars parked on the side."

The chase ended right outside of Forj Fitness, a gym usually full of boxers and UFC fighters.

"If this were to happen right now, you’d probably see like 10 people doing a citizens arrests going on right now on the street," said Aguillar.

The suspects’ getaway occurred underneath the 101 Freeway, making them invisible to helicopters above.

In the surveillance video obtained by FOX 11, you can see the stolen pickup arrive next to a car that had just pulled up to the intersection. Then, the suspects appear to get in an open car door and drive off towards the freeway. Authorities arrive seconds later, lights and sirens on, to an empty pickup truck.

"We believe [the suspects] were dropped off at the initial location and the last car they fled in, we believe it was staged there," said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Detective Benjamin Casebolt. "Somebody else was driving."

So far, no arrests have been made in this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact police. Authorities say the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

"They knew where to pull over and really even to know how to drive that semi-truck," said LASD Captain Paul Bartlett. "So, that might help narrow down who we’re looking for."