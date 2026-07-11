Disneyland unveils lineup of new restaurants coming to Downtown Disney

The Brief Disneyland has unveiled a broad culinary transformation for Downtown Disney's West End, introducing several brand-new dining storefronts, permanent locations, and specialized snack carts. Key highlights of the expansion include Chef Gordon Ramsay's upcoming British-themed gastropub, a new permanent multi-concept Earl of Sandwich home, and fresh local options like Big Boi Lumpia.



Disneyland Resort has shared a comprehensive look into the dramatic ongoing revitalization of its Downtown Disney District, revealing a wave of new dining concepts reshaping the West End area.

What we know:

Disney is actively revamping its outdoor footprint by replacing older layouts with diverse new dining establishments. Several notable additions have officially launched, while a marquee sit-down venue is actively preparing to move in.

The current West End dining lineup features:

Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby: A newly announced partnership between Chef Gordon Ramsay and the creators of Earl of Sandwich. Located on the upper level directly above the sandwich shop, this British-themed gastropub will feature traditional dishes like signature beef Wellington, fish and chips, and sticky toffee pudding, alongside pub-inspired wines, beers, and cocktails.

Earl of Sandwich (Permanent Location): Moving into a permanent space following a long history of temporary closures and pop-ups, the bakery now introduces "The Carvery"—a specialized section where culinary staff slice pastrami right in view of guests. The location has also rolled out an expanded bakery menu with oversized cookies, cinnamon rolls, and seasonal rotations.

Happy Ice: Marking its official grand opening on Juneteenth, this fresh storefront serves authentic Philadelphia-style Italian water ice to guests browsing the district.

Big Boi Lumpia: A newly placed food cart offering a specialized menu of Filipino flavors, primarily spotlighting both sweet and savory varieties of crispy lumpia alongside fresh fruit juices.

What we don't know:

Disneyland has yet to provide an official grand opening date for Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby, stating only that it is "opening soon."