Man killed in targeted Mar Vista home invasion robbery: LAPD

The Brief Three armed suspects forced their way into a Mar Vista short-term rental, robbing the occupants and shooting one man to death. LAPD detectives believe the victim was specifically targeted, rather than this being a random act of violence. The three armed suspects took off with stolen property and remain on the run as the investigation continues.



Authorities are investigating a targeted, deadly home invasion robbery at a short-term rental property in Mar Vista.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened at a short-term rental property located on Wasatch Avenue, near the intersection of Venice Boulevard and Centinela Avenue.

Three armed individuals forced their way into the home and held the occupants inside against their will while they gathered and stole property, police said.

During the course of the robbery, one man inside the home was shot. He suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Investigators have stated they believe the victim was specifically targeted by the suspects.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victim and the other occupants held inside the home have not yet been released by authorities.

Police have not provided descriptions of the three suspects, details on how they escaped, or a specific list of the property that was stolen from the residence.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information or potential security footage from the surrounding Wasatch Avenue neighborhood to contact investigators.