2 killed in shooting at strip mall party near Cal State Northridge

The Brief Two people were shot and killed Friday night at a Northridge strip mall near CSUN. LAPD officers responded to the scene on Nordhoff Street just after 11 p.m., where a large party with dozens of teens was taking place on the building's second floor. Authorities are actively searching for a male suspect; a motive or suspect description has been released.



Two people were fatally shot Friday night at a strip mall near California State University, Northridge, after a disturbance broke out during a large party in the area.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Friday in the 18000 block of Nordhoff Street near Reseda Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to the second floor of the strip mall complex, where local businesses Ciel Nail Spa and the Artist Lounge are located.

At the scene, law enforcement encountered dozens of teens at a large party.

Video from the scene showed police evacuating attendees and detaining several minors following the gunfire, while a sheet-covered body remained visible within the taped-off area.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities or exact ages of the two victims beyond confirming they were between 18 and 25 years old.

Police have also not disclosed a clear motive for the attack or provided a detailed physical description of the gunman.

It's unclear whether the shooting happened inside one of the businesses or in the common areas of the complex.

What's next:

Investigators are searching for one suspect in connection with the deadly shooting.

Detectives will continue gathering evidence from the scene, reviewing security footage from nearby businesses, and interviewing those who attended the party to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting and to identify the suspect.