New California law eliminates parking mandates near transit

In an effort to create more affordable housing in the state, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill eliminating the mandates for housing and commercial developments near public transportation.

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, cities in California can no longer impose minimum parking requirements on new developments within a half-mile of public transit. The bill would not prevent property owners from building parking but rather limit mandates on minimums.

The law - AB-2097 - was introduced by Assembly Member Laura Friedman with the goal of creating more opportunities for housing by lowering the cost of building parking spaces.

The bill aims to address California’s housing crisis by removing costly parking mandates in transit-rich areas. According to California YIMBY, parking requirements can add $40,000 or more per parking spot to a project, which drives up the cost of development and increases rents by hundreds of dollars per month for tenants.

More than a dozen cities across the U.S. have taken similar steps with abolishing parking mandates.

The governor also signed AB-2011 and SB-6, which together will allow for more affordable housing to be built in underused commercial areas typically reserved for retail, office and parking.