New age restrictions coming to popular Los Angeles area mall

Del Amo Fashion Center will be issuing a new age restriction for shoppers starting March 1, 2024.

At the mall on Friday, police were hanging out placards warning young guests about the upcoming rule change.

The new rule comes only weeks after a massive teenage brawl at the mall ended with five arrests and at least three people injured. Torrance Police had to use riot gear in order to regain control from the more than 1,000 young people.

According to signs placed at all the mall’s entrances Friday, all Del Amo shoppers under 18 on Fridays and Saturdays after 3 p.m. must be with a parent or adult at least 21-years-old.

Del Amo Fashion Center will implement a Youth Supervision Policy, effective March 1. We are committed to providing a pleasant and family-friendly shopping environment for all of our guests. All visitors under 18 must be accompanied at all times by a parent or adult, age 21 or older, after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

"We need a little bit more safety and if that’s the way they’ve got to do it, amen," said Delight Hernandez, a shopper on Friday.

"The ones, smash and grab, that are running around like a muck, they’re teenagers. They’re young whippersnappers. You’d like to just slap them a few times. That’s what I would of did to mine."

"It’s not fair to the young kids that want to come shopping, and just have a good time, hang out a little bit, talk to girls," said David Holliday, a parent. "Everyone isn’t here just for trouble."

A spokesperson from the Torrance Police Department says, "The owner of Del Fashion Center, The Simon Property Group has implemented similar programs at 4 other properties across the nation and it has shown promise. The city of Torrance continues to be a safe place for all community members to shop, dine and enjoy oneself. Torrance Police Department is committed to insuring the safety of our community members and is grateful for the additional support the Simon Group is providing through their new Youth Supervision Program."

Below are the exact rules listed on Del Amo’s Simon website: