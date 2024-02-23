New age restrictions coming to popular Los Angeles area mall
TORRANCE, Calif. - Del Amo Fashion Center will be issuing a new age restriction for shoppers starting March 1, 2024.
At the mall on Friday, police were hanging out placards warning young guests about the upcoming rule change.
The new rule comes only weeks after a massive teenage brawl at the mall ended with five arrests and at least three people injured. Torrance Police had to use riot gear in order to regain control from the more than 1,000 young people.
According to signs placed at all the mall’s entrances Friday, all Del Amo shoppers under 18 on Fridays and Saturdays after 3 p.m. must be with a parent or adult at least 21-years-old.
Del Amo Fashion Center will implement a Youth Supervision Policy, effective March 1. We are committed to providing a pleasant and family-friendly shopping environment for all of our guests. All visitors under 18 must be accompanied at all times by a parent or adult, age 21 or older, after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
"We need a little bit more safety and if that’s the way they’ve got to do it, amen," said Delight Hernandez, a shopper on Friday.
"The ones, smash and grab, that are running around like a muck, they’re teenagers. They’re young whippersnappers. You’d like to just slap them a few times. That’s what I would of did to mine."
SUGGESTED:
- 5 arrested, 2 injured after hundreds of kids cause disturbance at Del Amo mall in Torrance
- Man allegedly beaten, robbed while Christmas shopping at Del Amo mall
- Hundreds of teens involved in large brawl at Del Amo Mall
"It’s not fair to the young kids that want to come shopping, and just have a good time, hang out a little bit, talk to girls," said David Holliday, a parent. "Everyone isn’t here just for trouble."
A spokesperson from the Torrance Police Department says, "The owner of Del Fashion Center, The Simon Property Group has implemented similar programs at 4 other properties across the nation and it has shown promise. The city of Torrance continues to be a safe place for all community members to shop, dine and enjoy oneself. Torrance Police Department is committed to insuring the safety of our community members and is grateful for the additional support the Simon Group is providing through their new Youth Supervision Program."
Below are the exact rules listed on Del Amo’s Simon website:
- Guests under age 18 are required to be accompanied by and remain with a parent or adult, age 21 or older, at all times after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
- Unsupervised guests under age 18 must leave the property by 3 p.m. on Fridays or Saturdays or immediately be joined by a parent or adult age 21 or older.
- Acceptable proof of age may be required for the youth or adult. Individuals who lack acceptable identification, or do not abide by the shopping center’s Youth Supervision Policy will be asked to leave the property.
- Acceptable identification includes a state-issued driver’s license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card, or a passport. The identification must include a photograph and date of birth. Those without acceptable identification will be denied entry or asked to leave the property.
- One adult may accompany up to four youths. All accompanied youth must remain with the adult at all times.
- Adults are responsible for the actions of all of the youth they accompany.
- Store employees under age 18 may continue to work within their store during Youth Supervision Policy hours. Mall employees under 18 must adhere to the Youth Supervision Policy if their work shift ends during policy hours.