Neighbors criticize Los Feliz homeless shelter over crime and drug activity

The Brief Neighbors claim a homeless shelter in Los Feliz is contributing to crime and drug activity in the area. Some residents and advocates criticize the shelter’s lack of strict rules, while data shows about 18% of residents move into permanent housing. Community members are calling for changes as concerns grow over shelter conditions and oversight of homelessness programs.



A homeless shelter in Los Feliz that was designed to help people transition off the streets is now drawing criticism from neighbors who say it is contributing to crime and drug activity in the area.

The Bridge Home shelter, which opened about six years ago with 100 beds, sits across from Griffith Park and near the Los Angeles River—an area already dealing with encampments and open drug use.

Some nearby residents, who initially supported the project, now say they regret that decision.

"This has become a retail center for bad actors—drug dealers and sex traffickers," said Chris Laib of the Griffith Park Advisory Board.

Neighbors say they have documented copper wire, bicycle thefts and violent crimes near the site. In addition, photos taken inside the shelter appear to show signs of drug use and possible gang-related symbols.

Residents also raised concerns about a lack of strict rules inside the facility.

"Do they do drug and alcohol testing at these facilities? No, they do not," said Cameron Flanagan, a clinical therapist and homeless advocate.

Flanagan and others say shelter residents are allowed to come and go freely, sometimes heading to the nearby river area.

"It’s the best of both worlds—they can get meals, a shower, check in at night, and then go back out," Laib said.

Flanagan added, "Drugs are brought to them ... by gang members," and described the setup as "basically being homeless in a shelter."

Despite the criticism, city data shows the Los Feliz Bridge Home is performing better than many similar sites, with about 18% of residents moving into permanent housing.

Still, a recent audit of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority raised broader concerns about transparency and how billions of dollars are being spent on homelessness programs.

One shelter resident, who asked not to be identified out of fear of retaliation, described conditions inside as "clean, but with mice running around," and said they do not yet feel close to securing permanent housing.

"At the time it seemed like a noble experiment ... we wanted to get people out of the river. We now know it’s not working," Laib said.

Neighbors are now calling for changes, including stronger oversight and more access to mental health and substance abuse treatment.

FOX 11 reached out to the office of Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Nithya Raman for comment. A representative said a response would be provided but was not immediately available Sunday evening.