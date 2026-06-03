LAPD investigating after man stabbed to death in Tarzana

The Brief The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation after a man was stabbed to death in a Tarzana neighborhood in broad daylight Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a home in the 19200 block of Erwin Street around 9:30 a.m., where the victim was found with stab wounds and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suspect tried to flee the scene, but was later located by authorities.



The Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation after a man was stabbed to death in a San Fernando Valley neighborhood Wednesday.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call from a home in the 19200 block of Erwin Street, located near the intersection of Tampa Avenue and Victory Boulevard in Tarzana, around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3. Upon arrival, the man was found stabbed at the house.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel, LAPD officials told FOX 11.

The suspect tried to take off from the scene, but was eventually detained by police, CNS reports.

What we don't know:

It is also unknown if the suspect and the man stabbed knew each other. The name of the suspect has not been publicly released.