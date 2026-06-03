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California car chase suspect clocked by SkyFOX of going more than 100 mph

By
FOX 11
Police Chases
Published June 3, 2026 5:28 PM PDT
Published June 3, 2026 5:28 PM PDT
Dramatic half-hour car chase across LA, San Bernardino counties
Dramatic half-hour car chase across LA, San Bernardino counties

Dramatic half-hour car chase across LA, San Bernardino counties

A driver at the center of a 2-county car chase was repeatedly clocked by SkyFOX of going more than 100 mph during parts of the pursuit.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man is in custody – but not before leading a dangerous car chase from Monravia to Fontana, California.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect – believed to be in a possibly stolen car – first led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase on Wednesday, June 3 near Monrovia. The pursuit eventually crossed the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county border and the driver ended up weaving through traffic in Ontario and Fontana.

The suspect eventually pulled over on the freeway and surrendered to police.

Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from. At one point during the car chase, the suspect was clocked by SkyFOX for going more than 100 mph.

SkyFOX clocks car chase suspect at 100 mph
SkyFOX clocks car chase suspect at 100 mph

SkyFOX clocks car chase suspect at 100 mph

A driver at the center of a police chase was clocked by SkyFOX of going more than 100 mph.

Police ChasesLos Angeles CountySan Bernardino County