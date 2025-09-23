Plan to build $1M bathroom at Runyon Canyon raising some residents' eyebrows

The Brief A proposal to build a $1 million restroom at Runyon Canyon is facing backlash from some residents who question its necessity and high cost. Residents are concerned that the new restroom would exacerbate existing problems with crime and fire hazards near the park's entrance. The city of Los Angeles and the local councilmember's office are reviewing the project after hearing community feedback, and the fate of the proposed bathroom remains uncertain.



A proposed $1 million restroom at the popular Runyon Canyon hiking trail is drawing fire from some local residents, with many questioning whether the city’s latest park improvement plan is a necessary public service — or an expensive misstep.

The bathroom, planned for installation at the Fuller Avenue entrance, has reignited long-standing concerns about public safety, fire hazards and how the city allocates funds.

"Aside from the epic waste of money being spent on it, I think it’ll attract more of what we don’t want," said Shira Scott Astrof, a concerned resident, referencing fears about crime and homelessness near the trailhead.

Currently, only portable toilets are available at the entrance of the park, which welcomes an estimated 2 million visitors each year. While some believe a permanent facility is overdue, others say it could worsen the area’s existing problems.

"I’ve been living on this block for 15 years," Scott Weil said. "We had low crime and no fires. Since those port-o-potties, we’ve had seven fires and a heavy increase in crime."

"As a woman, I don’t feel safe here," Shira Scott Astrof said. "The fact they can’t answer any security questions, and the fact I have been assaulted up here — it’s unforgivable they brush off my questions."

In January, the "Sunset Fire" burned 60 acres across the park. More recently, good Samaritans detained a man accused of starting another fire — one of at least seven this year, according to locals.

Opponents of the bathroom project also point to its steep cost. The nonprofit Runyon Canyon Guardians says it contacted restroom manufacturers in Oregon and received quotes around $500,000 — roughly half the price the city has budgeted.

"How does a city that’s broke — cutting back on the fire department and police department — have $500,000 extra dollars to loot and launder on a bathroom?" Weil asked.

Others argue that a restroom isn’t even necessary.

"This is the kind of park where you hike for maybe an hour or hour and a half," another resident said. "You should be able to make do without bathroom facilities."

In response to the growing criticism, the office of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told FOX 11:

"The Department of Recreation and Parks has received requests for years from hikers and park visitors for restrooms to be installed at Runyon Canyon Park, which currently does not have any public restroom facilities and sees approximately 2 million visitors a year. A project to install a prefabricated restroom at the front of the park – not funded by RAP’s General Fund – was approved by the RAP Board last year after community outreach. The City of Los Angeles is committed to ensuring all of L.A.’s parks are safe, clean, accessible, and enjoyable for Angelenos and visitors alike."

Councilmember Nithya Raman, who represents the area, also released a statement through her office:

"Our office remains deeply committed to ensuring the safety of Runyon Canyon Park and the neighborhoods that surround it. There is time-limited funding available for this project, which has a long history in the neighborhood, and was based on input from the community. Currently, the Department of Recreation and Parks is assessing whether this bathroom is the appropriate use of those funds."

As the Department continues its review, many residents say they feel left in the dark — and left out of the decision-making process.

For now, the fate of the controversial bathroom remains uncertain.