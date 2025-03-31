USC Trojans to face Paige Bueckers-led UConn in Elite 8 matchup

On the heels of Paige Bueckers’ remarkable 40-point performance in the Sweet 16, the University of Southern California will face Bueckers and the UConn Huskies in a star-studded Elite Eight matchup on Monday night.

The Lady Trojans will have to get it done with superstar sophomore JuJu Watkins, who suffered a torn ACL during their Sweet 16 victory against Mississippi State.

What we know:

The University of Southern California faces a powerhouse squad on Monday night as they aim to make it to the Final Four.

The UConn Huskies women’s basketball team, coached by Geno Auriemma, are the most successful team in NCAA Division I women’s college basketball history with 11 championships.

Meanwhile, the Women of Troy have won two titles.

However, with other programs on the rise, such as LSU and South Carolina, Connecticut hasn’t won the title since 2016.

UConn’s Bueckers, often referred to as "Paige Buckets," is determined to leave behind a legacy sealed with a championship.

On Saturday night, Bueckers took the reins in their 82-59 victory over Oklahoma.

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 29: Paige Bueckers #5 of the Connecticut Huskies reacts in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Spokane Arena on March 29, 2025 in Spokane, (Getty Images)

"Paige was spectacular," Coach Auriemma said after the game. "That was as good as a game as I’ve seen her play the whole time she’s been here, at the most important time."

While fans won’t get the opportunity to see Bueckers against Watkins in the tournament, USC still packs plenty of power.

The Women of Troy are playing in their second consecutive Elite Eight after beating Kansas State 67-61 on Saturday.

It was an all-hands-on-deck effort, with Avery Howell, Kennedy Smith and Rayah Marshall ending in double figures.

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 29: Kennedy Smith #11 of the USC Trojans reacts in the third quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Spokane Arena on March 29, 2025 in Spokane, Was

Trojans vs. Huskies game to air on ESPN

What's next:

The game is scheduled for Monday, March 31 at 6 p.m. in Spokane, Washington and will air on ESPN.

If the Lady Trojans advance, two Los Angeles teams will meet in the Final Four.

The winner of Monday night’s game will face UCLA on Friday night.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.