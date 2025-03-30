Expand / Collapse search

March Madness Elite Eight: UCLA holds off LSU, advances to women's Final Four

Published  March 30, 2025 2:35pm PDT
Lauren Betts #51 of the UCLA Bruins reacts during the second half against the LSU Lady Tigers in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Spokane Arena on March 30, 2025 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty

LOS ANGELES - UCLA is advancing to the women's Final Four for the first time since 1979.

The historic moment follows a 72-65 victory over LSU in the Regional 1 Final in Spokane, Washington on Sunday. 

What we know:

UCLA's women's basketball team advanced to its first Final Four in the NCAA Tournament with a 72-65 victory over LSU.

Despite Lauren Betts spending the second quarter on the bench, she contributed significantly to the win, alongside strong performances from Gabriela Jaquez and Timea Gardiner.

Betts led UCLA with 17 points, seven rebounds, and six blocks, despite sitting out the entire second quarter due to foul trouble.

Jaquez added 18 points, and Timea Gardiner contributed 15 points, helping the Bruins secure their victory.

What's next:

UCLA will face the winner of the Southern California vs. UConn game in the Final Four, scheduled for Friday night in Tampa, Florida.

The Source: Information for this story is from The Associated Press and City News Service.

