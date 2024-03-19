NBA champion Paul Pierce’s LA home burglarized: report

Ten-time NBA All-Star Paul Pierce’s Los Angeles home was burglarized, and the thieves got away with $100,000 worth of cash and designer watches, TMZ reported.

Law enforcement sources told the entertainment news outlet the burglary happened Friday, March 15.

No arrests have been made in the case and investigators continue to canvas the scene for surveillance footage and other clues.

Paul Pierce holds up his 2008 Championship trophy during Boston Celtics retirement ceremony for Paul Pierce. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Pierce was one of the "Big Three," along with Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen when the Boston Celtics won the NBA championship in 2008 in a six-game series against Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers.

The 46-year-old was fired from ESPN after an Instagram live video showed him engaging in conduct that didn’t align with Disney's policies. Disney is ESPN’s parent company.

Former NBA player Paul Pierce attends the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on March 14, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Pierce now freely lives by his own rules and does a podcast with former teammate and fellow Hall of Famer, Kevin Garnett, called "Ticket & The Truth." The podcast has nearly 905,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Pierce is a California native and attended Inglewood High School. He played for three seasons at the University of Kansas before he was selected 10th overall in the 1998 NBA Draft.