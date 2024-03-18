NBA Championship ring Kobe Bryant gave to his dad up for auction

article

A 2000 NBA Championship ring that Lakers star Kobe Bryant gave to his father has hit the auction block.

The 14K gold ring is a copy of the ring the Los Angeles Lakers gave to Kobe Bryant after the 2000 NBA Finals, Bryant's first championship. Bryant gave the ring to his father, Joe Bryant.

The ring is up for auction on Goldin.co.

"This is not an executive version of the Championship ring, but the EXACT ring given to Kobe Bryant and other Lakers players," the auction listing reads.

SUGGESTED: Kobe Bryant statue: Spelling errors found on marble base of DTLA sculpture

A 2000 NBA Championship ring that Kobe Bryant gave to his father Joe Bryant. (Courtesy of Goldin.co)

The ring has 40 diamonds in total. The face features the Lakers logo in a field of diamonds, with the words "World Champions" on the top and bottom. Five more diamonds surround each side. One side of the ring features the NBA logo underneath Bryant's name, along with the team's regular season record (67-15), postseason record (15-8) and Bryant's number at the time, 8. The other side has the year, and the words "Bing Bling" with a basketball hoop, that shows a diamond basketball falling into it.

A 2000 NBA Championship ring that Kobe Bryant gave to his father Joe Bryant. (Courtesy of Goldin.co)

The Lakers took down the Indiana Pacers in six games in the 2000 NBA finals. The championship was Bryant's first, as well as the first of "Three-Peat" Championships the team won from 2000-2002, led by Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and coach Phil Jackson. Bryant would go on to win five NBA Championships in his career.

Bryant's father, Joe Bryant, played eight seasons in the NBA, mostly for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The ring hit the auction block earlier this month. As of March 18, the winning bid is $94,000. The auction closes on March 20 at 7 p.m. PT.