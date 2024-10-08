National Hero Day: LA County deputies receive Medal of Valor

This is National Hero Day, and in this story, we take a closer look at the recognition of two Los Angeles County deputies. They were honored last week at the Sheriff's Department's Valor Awards, and here's why.

"A call came out as a structure fire, a call for service," says Deputy Nicholas O. Gallardo of the LASD Compton station.

It was 2019. A raging fire engulfed a home when Gallardo and Deputy Christine R. Adams arrived on the scene and found a woman trapped by flames. "I could hear, coming from the structure, a very faint call for help," says Adams.

For saving a life, the department says, "these deputies have earned the Medal of Valor." It is the highest honor given by the LA County Sheriff's Department.

LASD Sheriff Robert Luna says these deputies were willing to sacrifice their own lives "for somebody else they didn't even know." He emphasizes that the public needs to be aware of the good work done by law enforcement "on a daily basis."

Families were on hand to celebrate all the honorees last week for the Valor Awards in downtown Los Angeles.

Two civilians, Freddy R. Hernandez and Dawaun A. Lucas, received the Humanitarian Medal for stopping a violent carjacker.