NASCAR driver Bobby East stabbed to death at gas station in Orange County

NASCAR driver Bobby East was stabbed to death at a gas station in Orange County, according to FOX News.

Officers responded to the 76 gas station at 6322 Westminster Blvd. in Westminster on July 13 for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived they located East on the ground suffering from a stab wound to his upper torso. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Trent William Millsap

Westminster Police were able to identify the suspect as 27-year-old Trent William Millsap, a transient who frequents Westminster, Garden Grove and Anaheim motels, according to police.

Millsap also has an outstanding parole warrant.

Officers located Millsap at an apartment complex on Lincoln Ave. in Anaheim on Friday. SWAT team responded to serve a search and arrest warrant, at that time an officer-involved shooting occurred. Millsap was killed.

According to Westminster Police, no officers were injured but a police K-9 was shot. The K-9 is expected to survive.

It is unknown what led to the stabbing.

East, a native of Torrance, raced on the NASCAR, U.S. Auto Club and Automobile Racing Club of America circuits. He was a three-time USAC champion.

Anyone with information on the stabbing was asked to call police at 714-548-3212. Orange County Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 855)-TIP- OCCS.