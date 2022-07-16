76-year-old man charged with four decades-old murders in LA County

A 76-year-old man has been charged with four murders dating back to 1980.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Billy Ray Richardson on July 14.

He is charged with four counts of murder with the special circumstance allegations of multiple murders, murder during the commission of a rape and murder during the commission of a burglary.

Richardson was arrested in Fort Worth, Texas and is awaiting extradition back to Los Angeles.

According to officials, on March 6, 1980, Richardson shot and killed 25-year-old Beverly Cruse and 22-year-old Debra Cruse in an apartment in the 3200 block of Overland Avenue in Palms.

On July 26, 1980, he allegedly murdered 15-year-old Kari Leander in the 3700 block of Victoria Avenue. She had been strangled.

And on December 31, 1995, Richardson allegedly murdered 28-year-old Trina Wilson in Inglewood. Officials say her throat had been slashed.

"I cannot imagine the pain that these families have endured. Their loss is immeasurable. We hope that together we can bring justice to the families who have endured so much and have waited years for this moment," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

According to the DA’s office, all four victims had been raped by Richardson. DNA evidence was able to link him to each crime.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.