Is that Batman?

Video taken by a security guard shows a dark figure jumping off a Santa Ana high-rise and deploying a parachute in the middle of the night.

The jumper lands in a nearby parking lot, seemingly unharmed.

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday at the Essex Skyline at MacArthur Place apartment complex.

It's not clear what charges, if any, the unidentified parachutist will face.