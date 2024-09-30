Pro boxer Mylik Birdsong killed during shooting in South LA

Professional boxer Mylik Birdsong was killed while trying to run from two assailants in a Gramercy Park neighborhood in South Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred at 4:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of West 87th Street at Denker Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to police, Birdsong was standing outside a home when two suspects approached in a vehicle and fired shots at him. The suspects then got out of the vehicle and chased him, firing shots until he was fatally wounded.

Mylik Birdsong via Instagram

Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he died. No description was available of the suspects or vehicle.

A motive for the shooting is unknown.

His identity was not released by authorities, but TMZ identified the victim as the 31-year-old pro boxer, who was scheduled to step into the ring on Oct. 26.

Birdsong had a 15-1-1 career boxing record with 10 knockouts.

He won the vacant World Boxing Foundation international welterweight championship in his final fight March 23 with a unanimous eight-round decision over Jerry Bradford at St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower.

A candlelight vigil in Birdsong's memory was being planned for Tuesday night.