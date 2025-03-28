New MyLA 311 app would allow residents to easily request city services

The Brief The City of LA announced the relaunch of the MyLA311 app that allows residents to request city services. Residents can report graffiti, potholes, and request bulky item pickup. City officials say the enhanced app will make Los Angeles cleaner and safer.



The City of LA announced the launch of the new MyLA311 app and website that allows residents to request city services.

Mayor Karen Bass and Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, Chair of the Public Works Committee, said the new system aims to make Los Angeles cleaner and safer with improved ways to deliver city services.

Residents can use the app and website to request graffiti removal, have potholes filled and request to have abandoned couches removed from the curb.

There is no fee for any of the services used.

What they're saying:

The goal of the enhanced app is to make city services more accessible, and for people to report issues in their neighborhood, Councilwoman Hernandez said.

"Angelinos will finally have a 21st century system for requesting city services. I know that my district will especially be excited about these updates, because just two weeks ago, we led the city into meeting service requests during 311 week. District One residents submitted over 4,200 requests through 311 in that one week for issues ranging from bulky item pickup to potholes," Hernandez stated.

"Enhanced mapping on the website will allow Angelinos to pinpoint locations for services more accurately. Estimated service completion time will help improve the customer experience and drive more users to the system. Improved ADA features will make the system more accessible, and city staff will have new tools to provide Angelinos with real time updates on their request to ensure that the job gets done," Mayor Bass said during a press conference Friday morning.