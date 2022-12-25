Man accused of 'randomly' shooting at homes in Murrieta on Christmas Day, drawing hours-long SWAT standoff

A Riverside County neighborhood was on edge Christmas Day after residents say a man started shooting at houses at random.

The shots being fired in the Murrieta neighborhood drew the SWAT team's attention Sunday morning, as local police warned residents in the area of Calle San Vicente and Calle San Clemente to stay indoors from 10 a.m. to around 1:45 p.m.

FOX 11 obtained videos showing bullet holes in one of the homes. After an hours-long series of negotiations with the Murrieta Police Department and the SWAT team, the alleged gunman eventually surrendered.

Lawrence Trehern was one of the residents whose house got hit by one of the bullets.

"Guy was randomly shooting at houses. He shot the window of our master bedroom out and the TV. The first six gunshots, I thought somebody got a new gun and 15 minutes later, they were hitting a house. It scared me to death," Trehern said.

Authorities are investigating the suspect's motives. As of Sunday night, the suspect's identity has not been released.