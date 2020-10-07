Multiple mail-in ballots sent to LA County voters, raising concerns

Residents across Los Angeles County have reported receiving multiple ballots in the mail, and it has raised concerns among voters.

Longtime Marina Del Rey resident Jerry Dix got not one, but three ballots in the mail this week.

“I have no faith in it right now - not when I see this,” gesturing to two out of the three. “And I can’t be the only one,” Dix said.

He is not - Fox 11 viewers on both sides of the political aisle have reported getting duplicates with slight changes to their names. “I have two ballots with my name on it - the only difference is my middle name was initialized to ‘J,’ said college senior William Dorosk of Westlake Village.

He was the only one in his family to get more than one.

He said he only registered to vote once and believes the confusion points to serious problems with this year’s election.

“They need to go back and fix their system, obviously.”

According to the LA County Registrar’s office, voters may receive multiple ballots if they register more than once, but only one ballot will be counted.

A partial statement from the office reads:

Orange County Registrar Neal Kelly appeared on FOX 11 today and said “I think what’s really important to point out though is that those ballots - only one counts. The first one in counts, the second one is void.”

“They just need to vote the ballot that has their name that appears on their driver’s license - send that in - that second ballot is automatically voided,” Kelly said.

Still, people are skeptical. William’s Dad Jeff said he’d like to see some sort of proof that people will only be able to vote once even if they receive multiple ballots.

“How do they know it’s going to work?

Here’s the full statement from the LA County Registrar’s Office:

“Vote by Mail ballots began mailing in Los Angeles County earlier this week to all registered voters to provide safe voting options during the pandemic. Voting by mail is an accessible and secure method to participate in any election. All voters are encouraged to visit our website www.lavote.net to review frequently asked questions and their safe voting options. Any voter who has a specific question can always contact our office at 800-815-2666.”