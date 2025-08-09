Multiple dogs killed in Temple City house fire

article

At least four dogs were killed in a house fire in Temple City on Saturday, and more pets are still missing.

What we know:

Los Angeles County firefighters got the call around 3:30 p.m., about a home on fire on Olive Street. When they got there, they found the single-family home engulfed in flames.

Minutes into the firefight, crews found four dead dogs in the wreckage. Firefighters were able to put the fire out in less than an hour, but video from SkyFOX showed that the building had been destroyed.

According to the LACoFD, two pets are still missing after the fire was put out. No people were injured.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.