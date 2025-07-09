San Marino husband killed wife, set house on fire in attempted cover-up: DA

The Brief Yoon Lai, 62, has been charged with murder and arson in connection with his wife's death and a house fire in San Marino from January. Lai pleaded not guilty, with prosecutors alleging he beat his wife to death before setting the house on fire to cover it up. The cause of death for Lai's wife, Irene Gaw-Lai, is currently listed as "undetermined" by the medical examiner.



A man has been charged with murder and arson in connection with his wife's death and a house fire in San Marino over seven months ago.

What we know:

Yoon Lai, 62, was charged Tuesday with one count each of murder and arson of an inhabited structure or property in connection with the death of his 56-year-old wife, Irene Gaw-Lai.

He pleaded not guilty in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom.

The backstory:

Lai was arrested last Thursday by homicide detectives.

The charges stem from a January 6 fire at their San Marino home, which firefighters responded to after reports of a residential fire.

Sheriff's deputies interviewed Lai when he arrived at the scene with his twin 16-year-old sons, after he had dropped them off at baseball practice.

What they're saying:

Deputy District Attorney Habib Balian stated that authorities allege Lai "beat his wife to death and then tried to cover it up by setting the house on fire." Balian also told the judge that the couple had experienced "some marital discord" and that "cellular site data and surveillance video suggests that the defendant was at the home shortly before the blaze."

Lai's attorney, James Tedford, countered that the county medical examiner's office has listed the woman's cause of death as "undetermined." Tedford also said his client has been in "full cooperation with law enforcement" and that there were "electrical issues at the home, saying that 'more than likely we have an electrical fire.'"

In a statement, District Attorney Nathan Hochman said, "The violent death of Dr. Irene Gaw-Lai is heartbreaking and deeply disturbing. She was not only a respected physician and business leader, but a mother who deserved safety and dignity in her home. We will not rest until the person responsible for this senseless tragedy is held fully accountable."

What's next:

Yoon Lai is due back in court on July 15 for a bail review hearing.

A date is scheduled to be set on August 12 for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.

If convicted as charged, Lai could face a potential life prison sentence.