Monterey Park police killing: Multiple arrests made in fatal shooting of off-duty officer in Downey

Multiple arrests were made overnight in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer gunned down outside an LA Fitness in Downey on Monday, FOX 11 has confirmed.

Authorities are expected to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon and release new details on the arrests made.

Gardiel Solorio, 26, was shot multiple times while sitting in his car outside the gym in a busy shopping center located in the 12000 block of Lakewood Boulevard Monday around 3:45 pm. Security footage shows at one point, Solorio's vehicle went backward about 25 feet and slammed into a parked van, possibly as a way to escape the gunfire.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Off-duty Monterey Park police officer shot, killed in Downey identified

Solorio had joined the department as a recruit in January, but only graduated from the sheriff's training academy on July 22, and began his field training on July 25.

Authorities said there are multiple avenues of the investigation, including the possibility of this being a carjacking/robbery attempt or a possible road rage incident.

Monterey Park police officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, was killed in a Downey parking lot Monday afternoon. (FOX 11)

"We all knew from the moment we met him that he had the heart of service and was going to be a great officer," MPPD Chief Kelly Gordon said. "And I could tell that from the moment he walked in and did our first introductions in my office. The family and department are grieving right now, and this is an especially difficult tragedy. It's a senseless act of violence. He was only 26 years old. I don't know about all of you, but I have children that age. So to me this is particularly difficult."

Friends of Solorio said he dreamed of being a policeman since he was a child.

"He was living his dream. Why would someone kill him outside the gym?" a friend said.

A procession was held Monday night as Solorio's body was transported from the crime scene to the LA County coroner's office.

Solorio is survived by his parents, brothers, sisters and fiancée. His family has started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.



