Mudslides in Torrance following substantial rain

A road in Torrance could be closed for months after a recent mudslide, as more rain falls across the region.

During the historic storm two weeks ago, a portion of the hillside off Vista Montana collapsed onto a street below. The mudslide caused a water main pipe to break underneath the road, exacerbating the problem for nearby homeowners.

Cellphone video taken that night shows water erupting like a geyser into the street.

"It was just a river of mud flowing down the street," said Joanne Shepherd, who lives right across the street from the hill impacted by the mudslide. "My whole front yard was all mud this high," she said. "Thankfully, my planter saved the house."

Now, giant blue tarps cover what looks like a massive hole on the side of the hill. As a result, Vista Montana is closed. Photos show a storm drain pipe underneath the road being supported by cables.

"The pipe is totally exposed," said Shepherd. "This nonstop rain is scary. We’re so afraid. If you look down the hillside it’s not just me. There are tarps all along this hill."

The City of Torrance was filling and handing out free sandbags Tuesday for residents as a precaution for the current storm. The current round of rain is expected through at least Wednesday. Much of the Los Angeles area is under a flood watch.

According to Shin Furukawa from the Public Works Department in Torrance, Vista Montana could be closed for at least six months. However, that time could increase.

"We’ve stabilized the hillside covering [the drainage pipe]," said Furukawa. "The city hired an engineer to perform an investigation."

Residents who live below Vista Montana are now looking up at the hillside, hoping for dry weather.

"We don’t normally pray to stop the rain," said Shepherd. "We always pray for rain. But this time I’m like please Lord, just let it stop. We need a reprieve."