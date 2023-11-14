23 alleged MS-13 gang members indicted for meth trafficking in LA

A federal grand jury has indicted 23 members and associates of the Mara Salvatrucha-13 (MS-13) gang for alleged methamphetamine trafficking. The joint operation by federal and local law enforcement resulted in 17 arrests, with four already in state custody, and a search for two individuals named in the indictment.

Law enforcement seized pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine, along with nine firearms and approximately $94,000 in cash. United States Attorney Martin Estrada highlighted that MS-13 primarily uses drug trafficking to fund its criminal activities.

The indictment focuses on MS-13's methamphetamine trafficking in Los Angeles. An imprisoned MS-13 member, associated with the Mexican Mafia, allegedly controlled MS-13 Los Angeles, imposing a rule requiring gang cliques to buy methamphetamine. Profits were funneled back to the imprisoned member.

During the period from July 2021 to August 2023, the MS-13 inmate allegedly designated Pavel Hurtado and later Eli Grijalva to be the overall leaders of MS-13 Los Angeles, overseeing drug trafficking activities and coordinating with the MS-13 inmate.

MS-13 members used violence and intimidation to control narcotics trafficking in gang-controlled territories, and the revenue generated from narcotics sales constituted a significant portion of MS-13's income. The indictment charges all 23 defendants with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute methamphetamine.

If convicted, defendants face a maximum sentence of life in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. The illegal possession of ammunition count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

An indictment contains allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

This case is part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) program. More information about the OCDETF program can be found at OCDETF Program.