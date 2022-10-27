Mountain lion sighting reported in Brentwood

A mountain lion was reportedly seen near a golf course in Brentwood.

SkyFOX caught images of animal control officers searching for the animal and sectioning off parts of the area.

The mountain lion was reportedly seen around 11 a.m. near San Vicente Blvd. at S. Gretna Green Way which is near the Brentwood County Club and Brentwood Science Magnet Elementary School. The school was placed on a precautionary lockdown

A section of the road near the school is closed off to traffic.

The lion was initially hiding amid some trees in an alleyway near the Brentwood Country Club.

State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials were called to the scene in hopes of tranquilizing the lion. According to reports from the scene, the lion bolted when wildlife officials tried to approach it several hours later, and the cat was hiding in a wooded area near the country club golf course.